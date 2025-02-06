Open mic night for high school students at Teen Center February 28, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025


High school exclusive event at the Shoreline teen center!

Friday, February 28, 2025 visit the Shoreline Teen Center at Richmond Highlands Recreation Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

The teen center will be open from 2:30 to 9pm. Open mic night starts at 5pm

Free! Open to 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students!

Questions? dm us on instagram @ shorelineteenprograms or email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov


