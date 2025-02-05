Three Mexican Nationals arrested with 14 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in Bellevue

Undercover operation involving HSI agents results in drug bust





All three men are being held at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac, Washington, on a criminal complaint.



According to records filed in the case, on January 29, 2025, an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations began communicating with a transnational drug organization about purchasing crystal methamphetamine.





The deal was set for the next day: 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine for $62,000 to be exchanged at a restaurant parking lot in Bellevue.



After the undercover agents were shown the drugs, they walked the defendants back towards a vehicle where they claimed the money was waiting. As law enforcement swooped in to arrest the drug traffickers, they attempted to flee but were taken into custody.









The three men are identified as:

Eber Omar Barrones-Madrid, age 24

Juan Jose Prado-Estrada, age 25

Jose Manuel Ochoa-Sanchez, age 27

The charges contained in the criminal complaint are only allegations. A person is presumed innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).



The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Vince Lombardi.





Seattle – Three citizens of Mexico were arrested late last week in Bellevue, Washington in connection with a drug deal involving more than 25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.