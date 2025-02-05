Join book groups at the Richmond Beach Library

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

No registration required to join book groups scheduled at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177 each month.

All groups will be held from 6:30 - 7:30pm on the following dates:

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
The Glass Maker by Tracy Chevalier

Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
The Devils Highway: A True Story by Luis Alberto Urrea

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer



