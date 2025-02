AAUW Seattle is offering 2025-2026 undergraduate scholarships of $3,000 - $15,000 for returning students at least 24 years old whose college education was previously interrupted.





Applicants must have graduated from a King County high school and be accepted at a 4-year WA public college or a B.A.S. degree program at a selected King County college.







AAUW is a national program whose mission is to advance equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. Branch members engage in local and federal advocacy for social and economic justice.