What’s the "Climate Hub" coming to the Lake Forest Park Commons?

If you have been to Third Place Commons recently you have probably seen this:







This is Phase 1 of the new LFP Climate Hub! The Climate Hub is envisioned as a centralized welcome center designed to bring our community together around climate change and our local environment. This is! The Climate Hub is envisioned as a centralized welcome center designed to bring our community together around climate change and our local environment.





The paper lining the wall shown in the photo above will be replaced with a large background mural. This mural will wrap around a large central display area dedicated as a resource for our community on all things climate: info, learning, and discussion.





Local environmental organizations will highlight projects and volunteer activities, citizens can find information about government climate actions, consumers can learn about rebates for electrifying their homes, the LFP Climate Action Committee will share information about upcoming events and info, such as progress on implementation of our climate action plan. There will be a spot for youth and kids to engage, also.





The wealth of actions, events, ideas, and solutions can be hard to keep track of: The Climate Hub is where you can come to find out more.







The Climate Hub started out as a capstone project by Dana Campbell (Biology faculty at UW Bothell) for MidSound Fisheries Community Action Training School ( The Climate Hub started out as a capstone project by Dana Campbell (Biology faculty at UW Bothell) for MidSound Fisheries Community Action Training School ( CATS ) program.





Merlone Geier, corporate owner of the Third Place Commons, quickly gave permission to construct the Hub along the suggested 25 foot long wall.





A team started fundraising, and two local artists have stepped up to help design the background mural to reflect Lake Forest Park’s natural environment. Once the design is approved, Phase 2 begins.



Phase 2 is painting the mural.









If you are interested in hearing more about the Hub creation process, send a note to This will happen in stages, and the community will be invited to help paint the mural after the design is placed on the wall in late spring.If you are interested in hearing more about the Hub creation process, send a note to lfpclimatehub@gmail.com to be added to the contact list.





The same email can be used if you have questions or are interested in joining the steering committee for the mural and the hub.



Phase 3: adding the information and exhibits.



In phase 3 the interior of the mural will be populated with changing exhibits. One design element that is a basic component is the temperature timeline (The Climate Hub sports a draft now, see the photo above).





The temperature timeline is a visual representation of average annual temperature in our area over the last 150 years. Local historical environmental information will be added to the final version timeline, to round out the display.



The Climate Hub is a community resource. It will evolve to fit the needs of the community. We hope to mount a video monitor with more space for content, have games/books/resources nook, involve student volunteers - what other contributions would you like to see.



Watch this space.





