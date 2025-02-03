WeatherWatcher: Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Winter Advisory areas from the National Weather Service The The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a winter weather advisory in effect 5PM Monday evening until 10AM Tuesday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.





From the National Weather Service:

What: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.

Where: Bellevue and Vicinity, Everett and Vicinity, and Seattle and Vicinity.This includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

When: From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Additional Details: Snow totals will be localized in nature due to scattered coverage of snow showers. Not all locations will receive accumulating snowfall Precautionary/Preparedness actions:

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.

In addition to the advisory, we have an updated forecast. It looks like we have another shot of accumulating snowfall Wednesday into Thursday this week, and I am still looking closely at this coming weekend for potential of a widespread event.





Temperatures will remain cold, with lows in the 20's and high temperatures in the low to mid 30's.





