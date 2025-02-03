WeatherWatcher: Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Monday, February 3, 2025

 
Winter Advisory areas from the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a winter weather advisory in effect 5PM Monday evening until 10AM Tuesday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. 

From the National Weather Service:
  • What: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.
  • Where: Bellevue and Vicinity, Everett and Vicinity, and Seattle and Vicinity.This includes Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
  • When: From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
  • Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
  • Additional Details: Snow totals will be localized in nature due to scattered coverage of snow showers. Not all locations will receive accumulating snowfall
Precautionary/Preparedness actions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
In addition to the advisory, we have an updated forecast. It looks like we have another shot of accumulating snowfall Wednesday into Thursday this week, and I am still looking closely at this coming weekend for potential of a widespread event.

Temperatures will remain cold, with lows in the 20's and high temperatures in the low to mid 30's.


For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com


Posted by Carl Dinse at 6:29 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  