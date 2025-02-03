UFOs in the Northwest featured at Sno-King School Retirees meeting February 20, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025

"Spaceship" over Mt. Rainier
Photo by David Walton

The public is invited to join the Sno-King School Retirees at their meeting on February 20, 2025 to hear speaker Steve Edmiston, from Humanities Washington, present “UFO Northwest: How Washington State Spawned the Men in Black.” 

Mr. Edmiston was the screenwriter and co-producer of “The Maury Island Incident,” a film chronicling the story of the alleged sighting of a UFO over Puget Sound. 

The Sno-King event takes place at the Edmonds School District Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood. 

Mr. Edmiston’s presentation is scheduled for 1:00pm.


