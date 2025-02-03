Inaugural Rotary Chili & Chowder Showcase set for March 1, 2025





The Rotary Chili & Chowder Showcase makes its debut on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Edmonds College, Woodway Hall, from 11am to 4pm.









What to Expect



For $30 per person, guests will enjoy a one-hour tasting experience featuring:

Chili & chowder samples from all participating vendors

Tasty sides to complement the flavors

A vote for the People’s Choice Award in both chili and chowder categories But that’s not all! The event also features:

Live music from talented student performers, including the King’s School Orchestra and Choir and Shoreline Community College Jazz Band

Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase

A prize-packed raffle Supporting Our Community



This event is made possible by the generous support of Seaview Buick/GMC, State Farm Agent Tom Lusich of Shoreline, HomeStreet Bank, Edmonds College, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, and Darlene Stern.



Proceeds will directly benefit the community service projects of Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary, Lynnwood Rotary Club, and Shoreline Rotary Club.



Get Involved



We are actively seeking restaurants to showcase their best chili and chowder, as well as sponsors to help make this event a success. Interested? Visit



About our clubs



We work to improve the lives in our immediate community and to serve the public interest through club sponsored projects and activities. Community Service is an opportunity for every Rotarian to exemplify "Service Above Self."





