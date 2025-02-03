Inaugural Rotary Chili & Chowder Showcase set for March 1, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025


Get ready for a flavorful community event! 

The Rotary Chili & Chowder Showcase makes its debut on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Edmonds College, Woodway Hall, from 11am to 4pm. 

This exciting event is proudly hosted by Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary, Lynnwood Rotary Club, and Shoreline Rotary Club.

What to Expect

For $30 per person, guests will enjoy a one-hour tasting experience featuring:
  • Chili & chowder samples from all participating vendors
  • Tasty sides to complement the flavors
  • A vote for the People’s Choice Award in both chili and chowder categories
But that’s not all! The event also features:
  • Live music from talented student performers, including the King’s School Orchestra and Choir and Shoreline Community College Jazz Band
  • Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase
  • A prize-packed raffle
Supporting Our Community

This event is made possible by the generous support of Seaview Buick/GMC, State Farm Agent Tom Lusich of Shoreline, HomeStreet Bank, Edmonds College, Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, and Darlene Stern.

Proceeds will directly benefit the community service projects of Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary, Lynnwood Rotary Club, and Shoreline Rotary Club.

Get Involved

We are actively seeking restaurants to showcase their best chili and chowder, as well as sponsors to help make this event a success. Interested? Visit rotarychilichowdershowcase.com for details.

About our clubs

Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary, Lynnwood Rotary and Shoreline Rotary focus on Youth and Education in South Snohomish and North King Counties, through our projects and providing support to local organizations aligned with our values. 

We work to improve the lives in our immediate community and to serve the public interest through club sponsored projects and activities. Community Service is an opportunity for every Rotarian to exemplify "Service Above Self."


