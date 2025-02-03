Rep. Davis proposes changes to expedite process of finding the correct medication for people living with mental health challenges

Monday, February 3, 2025

Rep. Lauren Davis
OLYMPIA—Legislation proposed by Rep. Lauren Davis (D-32nd District) would expedite the arduous process of finding the right medication for people living with mental health challenges.

“When a patient has access to the correct medication, recovery isn’t just possible—it’s probable,” Davis said.
“The vast majority of psychiatric medications are prescribed by primary care providers. The trouble is that right now, doctors know a patient’s diagnosis, but they don’t know which medication might be best.”

Two thirds of patients seeking treatment for depression don’t improve with their first prescription, Davis said, and patients facing depression or other mental health challenges are already at an elevated risk of suicide.

“People naturally can feel hopeless if they’re subjected to medication after medication without relief,” she said.

House Bill 1425 requires insurers to cover pharmacogenomic testing for psychotropic medications. This technology uses a simple cheek swab to eliminate the guessing game and identify which medications would have the greatest efficacy and minimize side effects for a specific patient.

HB 1425 will be heard before the House Health Care & Wellness Committee on Tuesday, February 4 at 1:30pm. View the hearing.


Posted by DKH at 10:58 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  