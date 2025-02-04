Theater Review: Highly recommended - Second Samuel at The Phoenix Theatre





The play is set in the local watering hole and the local beauty parlor.





Scene in the Beauty Parlor

Photo by Jim Sipes

After her death Mrs. Gertrude’s secret comes to the light and the town has to reconcile what they have learned with the woman they thought they knew. After her death Mrs. Gertrude’s secret comes to the light and the town has to reconcile what they have learned with the woman they thought they knew.





While this plot is heavy it is so palatable because of how it is all framed and how each of the characters process.





Life is a tragedy for those who feel, and a comedy for those who think. - Jean de La Bruyère

Scene in The Bar

Photo by Jim Sipes

The set was a clever piece of architecture. Half was the beauty parlor, the other half was the bar with a sidewalk down the center splitting the stage in half.



Considering it was a cast of 11 actors I am impressed with the casting, Everyone was a really good fit for their roles. They all did so well as their characters wrestled with their feelings, some accepting quickly and having to defend their stance and others refusing to be swayed. The set was a clever piece of architecture. Half was the beauty parlor, the other half was the bar with a sidewalk down the center splitting the stage in half.Considering it was a cast of 11 actors I am impressed with the casting, Everyone was a really good fit for their roles. They all did so well as their characters wrestled with their feelings, some accepting quickly and having to defend their stance and others refusing to be swayed.





Featuring Ian Louis Wight as B-Flat and Raymond Miller as US

Photo by Jim Sipes

I do want to give a special mention to Ian Louis Wight, whose performance as B Flat I found to be especially good. I’ve seen him in other roles and I’m pleased to see him given an opportunity to show his acting chops. I do want to give a special mention to Ian Louis Wight, whose performance as B Flat I found to be especially good. I’ve seen him in other roles and I’m pleased to see him given an opportunity to show his acting chops.





B Flat is a special needs character who I believe was handled compassionately. Wright allowed the character to shine through instead of making him a caricature.



I highly recommend this play not only for the message but also the delivery.



The Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village

L ocated in the middle of the 2nd floor of the rear building

Free parking as far as the eye can see.



Second Samuel tells the story of a small southern town, Second Samuel, after Mrs. Gertrude, a beloved member of the community, has died.