Weather cancellations

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

By Diane Hettrick

Events, activities, and schools were closed at various times of the day on Monday and warnings have gone out for Tuesday.

If you are planning to go anywhere on Tuesday, it would be wise to check first. Some city departments, colleges, senior center, have already made announcements.

The school district makes their decision very early in the morning, based on an assessment of whether the school buses can make it up and down our hills and winding roads.

Even if there is no snow on the roads, it may be too late to reschedule some evening events.


Posted by DKH at 2:49 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  