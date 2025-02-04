Weather cancellations

By Diane Hettrick





Events, activities, and schools were closed at various times of the day on Monday and warnings have gone out for Tuesday.





If you are planning to go anywhere on Tuesday, it would be wise to check first. Some city departments, colleges, senior center, have already made announcements.





The school district makes their decision very early in the morning, based on an assessment of whether the school buses can make it up and down our hills and winding roads.





Even if there is no snow on the roads, it may be too late to reschedule some evening events.







