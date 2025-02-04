Classifieds: Fire Commissioners reschedule meeting time
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department has rescheduled the time for the February 20, 2025, Board meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to accommodate the Department’s promotional pinning ceremony.
Notice posted by:
Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
February 3, 2025
Executive Assistant
February 3, 2025
0 comments:
Post a Comment