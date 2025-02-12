UW School of Drama presents The Winter's Tale February 13-23, 2025



THE WINTER’S TALE By William Shakespeare

Adapted and Directed by Kate Drummond





“It is a hard thing to forgive someone, to believe someone can change for the better,” she reflects. “But that brave act of imagination is critical to a better world.”



Drummond’s adaptation leans into the play’s contrasting tones—its devastating first half and its playful, hopeful second—to heighten its emotional impact.



At the heart of this adaptation is a newly conceived arc for Autolycus, the play’s trickster-turned-narrator. Traditionally a rogue, he now serves as an unreliable storyteller who no longer believes in magic. “He sets out to tell a story about how the only way to get ahead is to push others down, to be cunning and selfish,” Drummond explains. “But he learns along the way that the world isn’t quite that simple—and what happily ever after really looks like.”



This reinterpretation of The Winter’s Tale embraces Shakespeare’s dramatic tonal shift—from psychological intensity to whimsical comedy—by infusing both weight and wonder into the performance. “Tragedy is more salient when we see what a beautiful thing is being lost,” says Drummond. “Even amidst the horrible events of the first act, the characters cling to their joy, fight for it.”



Showtimes: February 13-23, 2025

Feb 13 (Thu): 7:30 PM

Feb 14 (Fri): 7:30 PM

Feb 15 (Sat): 7:30 PM

Feb 16 (Sun): 2:00 PM

Feb 19 (Wed): 7:30 PM

Feb 20 (Thu): 7:30 PM

Feb 21 (Fri): 7:30 PM

Feb 22 (Sat): 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Feb 23 (Sun): 2:00 PM Run Time: Approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes (includes one 10-minute intermission)

Production Warnings: Contains atmospheric haze and fog, strobing and flashing lights, and sudden noises.Tickets & Accessibility



Tickets: $10-$22 | [

For inquiries, contact:

Email:

Phone: 206-543-4880 (12–4 p.m., M–F)





