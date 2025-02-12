Long-term closure of 1st Avenue NE at N 145th Street

N 145th Street Corridor/I-5 Interchange Project: Long-term closure of 1st Ave NE at N 145th St

Starting as early as Wednesday, February 19, 2025 crews will close a section of 1st Ave NE south of the N 145th St intersection.





This closure is necessary to complete critical construction work for the N 145th St Corridor and I-5 Interchange project.





During this time, through traffic will not be permitted, only local access will be allowed.





When: Starting as early as Wednesday, February 19 through Wednesday, April 30. Please note the construction schedule is subject to change.

Where: Work will happen on 1st Avenue NE south of the N 145th Street intersection. See attached map for details. The closure will prevent access to 1st Avenue from N 145th Street but will not impact the rest of 1st Avenue or the surrounding neighborhoods.

More: Construction activities will include wall construction; intersection and signal improvements; and installation of sewer and storm systems. Please follow all signage and move through the area carefully during construction.