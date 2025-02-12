Volunteer opportunities in Lake Forest Park
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
|Land for waterfront park in LFP
Would you like to help the LFP community by volunteering? If so, there are currently several vacancies on the City’s advisory bodies!
If you would like to apply for any of these openings, please complete the online application.
Planning Commission
The Planning Commission provides recommendations to the Mayor and City Council for changes and updates to the Comprehensive Plan, zoning code, and land use policies. As citizen representatives, commissioners recommend programs and policies according to the needs and values of the community. The Planning Commission is required by law, and is governed by state statute and city ordinance.
The Planning Commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00pm. Meetings are hybrid – on Zoom and in-person at City Hall. Commissioners must live within or own property within the city limits of Lake Forest Park.
Terms are for three years. Please email Community Development Director Mark Hofman with questions.
Tree Board
The Tree Board provides advice to the City Council on policy and regulatory issues involving trees, provides outreach and education to the community on tree-related issues, and organizes and facilitates public events involving trees.
The Tree Board meets the first Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. Meetings are hybrid—on Zoom and in-person at City Hall. Board members must live within or own property within the city limits of Lake Forest Park.
Terms are for three years. Please email Assistant Planner Elizabeth Talavera with questions.
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board’s primary responsibilities are to advise to City Council and Mayor on:
- Park Master Plan Development
- Recreation Program Evaluation and Development
- Park Comprehensive Planning
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is now helping shape the vision of this project that was identified as a high priority in the City’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) plan.
As of now, the City lacks public water access, and this project aims to provide the community with active water recreation opportunities in a beautiful area. Be sure to view the project website for more information on the project, sign up to receive email updates, and go on a virtual tour of the park!
The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:00pm. Meetings are hybrid – on Zoom and in-person at City Hall.
Terms are for three years and there are two alternate positions currently vacant.
Please email Community Programs Planner Cory Mattson with questions.
The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:00pm. Meetings are hybrid – on Zoom and in-person at City Hall.
Terms are for three years and there are two alternate positions currently vacant.
Please email Community Programs Planner Cory Mattson with questions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment