Volunteer opportunities in Lake Forest Park

Land for waterfront park in LFP

Park Master Plan Development

Recreation Program Evaluation and Development

The City of Lake Forest Park Mayor and Council have established improving public waterfront access as a high priority. The City acquired 2 parcels, totaling 1.91-acres, on the shores of Lake Washington.





The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is now helping shape the vision of this project that was identified as a high priority in the City’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) plan.









Please





As of now, the City lacks public water access, and this project aims to provide the community with active water recreation opportunities in a beautiful area. Be sure to view the project website for more information on the project, sign up to receive email updates, and go on a virtual tour of the park!The Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7:00pm. Meetings are hybrid – on Zoom and in-person at City Hall.Terms are for three years and there are two alternate positions currently vacant.Please email Community Programs Planner Cory Mattson with questions.