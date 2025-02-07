Two suspects arrested at motel on SR 99 with drugs, cash, and guns

Photos courtesy Edmonds Police

Thursday, February 6, 2025, just before 7:00am, a continuing narcotics investigation led to the service of a search warrant at a motel in the 23900 block of Hwy 99, just north of the Shoreline border.





This is the same motel where investigators served a drug trafficking search warrant on a different room back in December.





Today’s search warrant led to the arrest of two subjects and the recovery of drugs, cash, and multiple guns.





A 42-year-old male and a 37-year-old woman from Edmonds were arrested and jailed on various charges.





The male suspect did attempt to flee on foot and discarded a gun before he was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured during the search warrant operation.





The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) Problem-Solving Emphasis Team (PSET) led the investigation.





Since the December arrests, PSET has continued aggressively investigating drug trafficking at this motel and developing additional credible information that led to this search warrant.





This active investigation will continue, and further arrests and search warrants will be served on those who continue to engage in criminal activity at this location or other Edmonds motels.





EPD encourages motel owners not to endorse or permit criminal activity, as this conduct directly impacts other area businesses and our Edmonds community's health, safety, and quality of life.







