Lights out in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Diane Hettrick 6am Thursday By Diane Hettrick





As I looked out the window to check the snow, I was slightly alarmed to see a power line, lower than I have ever seen it.



My back yard looked like an entire forest had moved in, thanks to the snow weighing down the branches of my neighbor's tree. Sorry, no photo.



It occured to me that I had better check the power outage map.





Lake Forest Dark



Sure enough, Lake Forest Park - and an area of Shoreline east of the freeway had gone dark.





Lake Forest Park had three outages: one with 3450 households, one with 250, one with about 30.



Shoreline had 250.



This was at 6am.



I've been told that everyone in LFP owns a generator. I hope that's true because it was cold out there.





580 outages at noon, including

a couple in Seattle But there's an advantage to being the only power outages in all of King county, so City Light had most of the power back on within a few hours.



By noon there were 580 households without power, and those were restored during the afternoon.



Brace yourself - there's more snow on the way.





