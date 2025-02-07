Aging Well Learning Community book discussions - online through King County library
Friday, February 7, 2025
Meeting online Saturday, February 15, 11:15am-1:30pm
and monthly thereafter
We are an open-learning community dedicated to aging well with consciousness, courage and contribution. Enjoy nonfiction and fiction books, films and other arts as catalysts for reflection and
conversation.
You do not need to have read the book to participate in the discussion. New members always welcome.
For older adults.
Questions? Contact Lindsay Ellsworth at lellsworth@kcls.org or Nancy Walton-House at N_WaltonHouse@msn.com
Schedule
- 2/15/25 Garcia, Hector. Ikigai: the Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life
- 3/15/25 Houle, Marcy Cottrell. The Gift of Aging: Growing Older With Purpose, Planning, and Positivity
- 4/19/25 Richmond, Lewis. Every Breath, New Chances: How to Age With Honor and Dignity: a Guide for Men
- 5/17/25 Juhea, Kim. City of Night Birds
- 6/21/25 Kimmerer, Robin Wall. The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World
