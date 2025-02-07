Aging Well Learning Community book discussions - online through King County library

Friday, February 7, 2025

Aging Well Learning Community
Meeting online Saturday, February 15, 11:15am-1:30pm
and monthly thereafter

We are an open-learning community dedicated to aging well with consciousness, courage and contribution. Enjoy nonfiction and fiction books, films and other arts as catalysts for reflection and 
conversation.

You do not need to have read the book to participate in the discussion. New members always welcome.

For older adults.

Questions? Contact Lindsay Ellsworth at lellsworth@kcls.org or Nancy Walton-House at N_WaltonHouse@msn.com

For older adults.

Schedule
  • 2/15/25 Garcia, Hector. Ikigai: the Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life
  • 3/15/25 Houle, Marcy Cottrell. The Gift of Aging: Growing Older With Purpose, Planning, and Positivity
  • 4/19/25 Richmond, Lewis. Every Breath, New Chances: How to Age With Honor and Dignity: a Guide for Men
  • 5/17/25 Juhea, Kim. City of Night Birds
  • 6/21/25 Kimmerer, Robin Wall. The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World

Posted by DKH at 3:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  