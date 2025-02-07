Breaking Through the Wall of Slavery: An Introduction to African American Genealogy

Friday, February 7, 2025

Photo courtesy KCLS

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 from 6 - 7:30pm online

Do you have a family member, friend or client with an African American ancestor?

Many researchers struggle to break through the wall of slavery (pre-1865) and legalized segregation (through 1960s). Explore unique resources along with standard censuses, probate and vital records to identify emancipated slaves and their prior slave-owners.

Presenter Janice Lovelace, Ph.D. is a genealogical researcher, author and lecturer, with over thirty years of experience. Dr. Lovelace is a frequent speaker at national and regional genealogy conferences on health and genetics, ethnic minority genealogy, and research methodology. 

She authored the National Genealogical Society’s continuing education course, African American Roots: A Historical Perspective.

Register here

You will be emailed a link within 24 hours of the program start time.


