Breaking Through the Wall of Slavery: An Introduction to African American Genealogy
Friday, February 7, 2025
|Photo courtesy KCLS
Tuesday, February 11, 2025 from 6 - 7:30pm online
Do you have a family member, friend or client with an African American ancestor?
Many researchers struggle to break through the wall of slavery (pre-1865) and legalized segregation (through 1960s). Explore unique resources along with standard censuses, probate and vital records to identify emancipated slaves and their prior slave-owners.
Presenter Janice Lovelace, Ph.D. is a genealogical researcher, author and lecturer, with over thirty years of experience. Dr. Lovelace is a frequent speaker at national and regional genealogy conferences on health and genetics, ethnic minority genealogy, and research methodology.
She authored the National Genealogical Society’s continuing education course, African American Roots: A Historical Perspective.
Register here
You will be emailed a link within 24 hours of the program start time.
