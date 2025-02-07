Severe Weather Shelter Navigation Hotline and shelter information



King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has a Severe Weather Shelter Navigation Hotline open daily from 8am to 11:30pm at (206) 245-1026.





Anyone can use this hotline during severe weather activations for information on shelters and navigating to shelter locations. Families with children can call to be connected with a shelter and a ride to that location, as available.













All King County Library System (KLCS) libraries are free and open to all members of the public during their open hours and can be used as day shelter. Detailed information about each library location can be found on the



Click here for Seattle Public Libraries locations and hours. Due to persistent overnight low temperatures and the potential for lowland snow in the forecast, KCRHA has activated Tier 3 Severe Weather Response Protocols through Friday, February 14, winding down the morning of Saturday, February 15, with a potential for extension, in accordance with our Severe Weather Policy.








