New officer for Lake Forest Park police department

Ofc Mike Rizk and Chief Mike Hardan

Photo courtesy LFPPD Congratulations to Officer Rizk on Graduating the Police Academy! Congratulations to Officer Rizk on Graduating the Police Academy!

We are proud to announce that Officer Michael (Mike) Rizk has officially graduated from the police academy on January 28, 2025, after 19 weeks of intensive training.





He is eager to begin field training and serve the Lake Forest Park community.





Officer Rizk brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role.





Born and raised in Egypt, he worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant before earning a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Central Washington University, where he also completed flight school.





He served in the Washington State Army National Guard as an Aircraft Electrician until 2015.





For the past nine years, he worked as a Corrections Deputy with Snohomish County Corrections. His commitment to service was recognized in 2023 when he received a Life Saving Medal for his efforts in reviving a Fentanyl overdose victim.





Ofc. Rizk will be officially sworn in on February 13th at the City Council Meeting.





