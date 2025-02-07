Brighten the school break with Taproot’s Acting Studio Midwinter Break Camps in Greenwood
Friday, February 7, 2025
Taproot Theatre’s Winter Acting Studio Midwinter Break Camps take place February 17-21, 2025 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Camps end with a final performance on the last day!
All classes are taught by Taproot’s experienced teaching artists and theatre professionals. Registration and class descriptions are available online or by contacting the Acting Studio at 206-529-3668 or studio@taproottheatre.org
The Acting Studio’s classes and camps offer students the chance to work together, hone theatrical performance skills, and create an ensemble while learning to take artistic risks.
Students will be challenged to make bold and detailed character decisions and fully immerse themselves in the world of the play.
Experience isn’t required. Students will be amazed at what they’ve accomplished when it all comes together in a final performance.
Midwinter Break Acting Camps
February 17 – 21, 2025
Drama Quest: A Jungle Tale inspired by Grumpy Monkey
K – 3rd Grade
Theatre is all about telling a great story. The stronger an ensemble and the more confident the actors, the better the story they can tell. As students work together, they’ll be challenged to make bold and detailed character decisions and fully immerse themselves in the world of the play. Students will be amazed at what they’ve accomplished when it all comes together in a short, final performance for their friends and family with lights, costumes, and props!
Youth and Teen Showcase: The Play's The Thing
4th – 12th Grade
This camp provides all the fun and excitement of putting on a great production in just one week. From auditioning and rehearsing to preparing for a final performance, students will have a great time working together and developing their acting skills. Get ready for an action-packed, fast-paced theatre adventure as students come together to memorize lines, learn stage blocking and go through tech rehearsals just like the professionals for The Play's The Thing, a series of Hamlet spoofs. Students will be amazed at what they have accomplished when it all comes together in front of an audience.
REGISTRATION: Registration and class descriptions are available online, by contacting the Acting Studio at 206-529-3668 or emailing studio@taproottheatre.org
Taproot Theatre Company
Education & Outreach
204 N 85th St, Seattle WA 98103
206-529-3669 taproottheatre.org
