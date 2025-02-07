32nd Legislative District Democrats endorse Proposition 1
Friday, February 7, 2025
The unanimous vote occurred at the February 5, 2025 monthly meeting. Joining the 32nd Legislative District Democrats in endorsing Proposition 1 are:
Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760; City Councils of Shoreline, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park; State Senators Jesse Salomon and Derek Stanford; State Representatives Lauren Davis, Cindy Ryu, Shelly Kloba and Davina Duerr; King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Sarah Perry; Former Lake Forest Park Deputy Mayor Phillippa Kassover; Former Kenmore City Councilmember Corina Pfeil; Kenmore Planning Commission Chair Tracy Banaszynski; Kenmore Planning Commissioner David Dorrian; People for an Environmentally Responsible Kenmore (PERK) Board Member Peter Lance; Evergreen Health Board of Directors; and the 1st Legislative District Democrats.
For more information on Proposition 1, please visit the Shoreline Fire Department's Regional Fire Authority page, and the Firefighters for Shoreline Northshore RFA website
--Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760
Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760; City Councils of Shoreline, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park; State Senators Jesse Salomon and Derek Stanford; State Representatives Lauren Davis, Cindy Ryu, Shelly Kloba and Davina Duerr; King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Sarah Perry; Former Lake Forest Park Deputy Mayor Phillippa Kassover; Former Kenmore City Councilmember Corina Pfeil; Kenmore Planning Commission Chair Tracy Banaszynski; Kenmore Planning Commissioner David Dorrian; People for an Environmentally Responsible Kenmore (PERK) Board Member Peter Lance; Evergreen Health Board of Directors; and the 1st Legislative District Democrats.
For more information on Proposition 1, please visit the Shoreline Fire Department's Regional Fire Authority page, and the Firefighters for Shoreline Northshore RFA website
--Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760
0 comments:
Post a Comment