January 2025 Shoreline real estate market report

Friday, February 7, 2025

The January 2025 Shoreline real estate market report indicates a noticeable slowdown in sales activity and pricing compared to the previous year.

Key Takeaways
  1. Sales Volume Decline – The total number of sales dropped 40% year over year (YoY), from 25 sales in January 2024 to just 15 in January 2025. Additionally, sales fell sharply from 44 transactions last month, suggesting a seasonal slowdown.
  2. Median Price Drop – The median sale price fell by 7.6% YoY, from $865,000 in 2024 to $799,000 in 2025. This also represents a decline from last month’s $844,367, indicating downward price pressure.
  3. Price per Square Foot Decrease – The average price per square foot declined by 3.5% YoY, from $491 in 2024 to $474 in 2025. This suggests buyers negotiating better deals during our seasonally slow market.
  4. Days on Market Improving – The average time to sell a home decreased by 23% YoY, from 62 days in 2024 to 48 days in 2025. While homes are selling faster compared to last year, the increase in days on market from last month suggests shifting demand dynamics, possibly due to affordability constraints or a changing buyer mindset.
--Lella Norberg, Shoreline Windermere


