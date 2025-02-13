This Valentine’s Day, join a heart-warming luncheon hosted by Humana

This Valentine’s Day, join a heart-warming luncheon at the Senior Activity Center hosted by Humana.





They are committed to putting health first and making it easier for people to achieve their best health. Their focus is on whole-person health and well-being.



Feel free to meet with Krystene from Humana to see “Is your plate heart-healthy”?



We will also be raffling off some pickleball kits!



Registration is not required.



: Check-in between 11:35 and 12:15. Lunch ends at 1:00pm Cost : $5 suggested donation for seniors age 60 and older. People under the age of 60 can enjoy a meal for $10.

: $5 suggested donation for seniors age 60 and older. People under the age of 60 can enjoy a meal for $10. Location: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center - 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

If the Shoreline School District is closed for weather or road conditions, the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is also closed. You can double-check if we're closed on our homepage Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

