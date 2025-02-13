This Valentine’s Day, join a heart-warming luncheon hosted by Humana

Thursday, February 13, 2025

This Valentine’s Day, join a heart-warming luncheon at the Senior Activity Center hosted by Humana.

Humana's mission is to improve the health outcomes of every person they serve. 

They are committed to putting health first and making it easier for people to achieve their best health. Their focus is on whole-person health and well-being.

Feel free to meet with Krystene from Humana to see “Is your plate heart-healthy”?

We will also be raffling off some pickleball kits!

Registration is not required.


Inclement Weather: If the Shoreline School District is closed for weather or road conditions, the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is also closed. You can double-check if we're closed on our homepage Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center


