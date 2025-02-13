Valdez bill to expand voter registration services passes Senate
Thursday, February 13, 2025
|Sen. Javier Valdez D-46
Photo Washington State LSS
Senate Bill 5077, sponsored by Sen. Javier Valdez (D-46 Seattle), directs the governor to designate additional state, local, federal, and tribal agencies to offer automatic voter registration.
The expansion aims to increase voter participation, particularly among historically underserved communities.
The bill includes provisions to allow the Washington Health Benefit Exchange to share enrollment information with the secretary of state for voter registration, contingent on federal approval.
The secretary of state would also be authorized to use online voter registration through approved government and third-party websites, making it even easier for residents to register.
The bill aligns with Washington state’s ongoing commitment to strengthening democratic participation and ensuring accessible voting for all eligible citizens.
The bill now heads to the House for consideration.
Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, represents the 46th Legislative District, which includes Lake City, Pinehurst, Northgate, Wedgwood, Windermere, and Laurelhurst.
“This bill makes it easier for people to participate in our democracy,” Valdez said. “By expanding voter registration options, we’re removing barriers and ensuring more people can register and make their voices heard.”
