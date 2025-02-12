Eleven Shoreline schools win US News & World Report honors

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Shoreline Schools elementary school principals
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Congratulations to the Shoreline elementary, middle, and high schools that have been ranked as award winning by U.S. News for 2024!

This means they have been ranked in the top 40% of schools in Washington State.

Award-Winning Schools

Shorecrest High School, #38 in WA high schools, #2,330 nationally

Shorewood High School, #40 in WA high schools, #2,404 nationally

Einstein Middle School, #66 in WA middle schools

Kellogg Middle School, #62 in WA middle schools

Briarcrest Elementary School, #179 in WA elementary schools

Echo Lake Elementary School, #443 in WA elementary schools

Highland Terrace Elementary School, #408 in WA elementary schools

Lake Forest Park Elementary School, #215 in WA elementary schools

Meridian Park Elementary School, #40 in WA elementary schools

Parkwood Elementary School, #93 in WA elementary schools

Syre Elementary School, #210 in WA elementary schools

How High Schools Are Ranked

In coordination with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, U.S. News ranked 17,655 high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. 

The methodology focuses on six indicators of school quality: college readiness; breadth of curriculum; scores on state proficiency tests; performance in reading, math, and science; underserved student performance; and graduation rates. 

The weighted scores of those six indicators were transformed so that each eligible school received an overall percentile score between zero and 100. High schools were ranked against peers in descending order of their overall scores.

How Elementary and Middle Schools Are Ranked

For each state, schools were assessed on their pupils’ proficiencies in mathematics and reading, as measured by state assessment tests. Half of the ranking formula was the results themselves; the other half was the results in the context of socioeconomic demographics. 

In other words, the top-ranked schools are high achieving ones that succeeded in educating all of their students. 

U.S. News published distinct elementary and middle school rankings calculated at the state and district levels, as well as state rankings specific to charter schools. All data for the rankings are from third-party sources, including the U.S. Department of Education.

U.S. News has published numerical rankings for more than 47,000 public elementary schools and more than 23,000 public middle schools.


