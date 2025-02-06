Obituary: Richard Bologna

Richard Bologna EDMONDS - Richard Bologna, age 79, of Edmonds, WA died peacefully in his sleep at his home after a quiet battle against cancer and heart disease. EDMONDS - Richard Bologna, age 79, of Edmonds, WA died peacefully in his sleep at his home after a quiet battle against cancer and heart disease.





Richard was drafted by the Army during the Vietnam War and received a deferment to complete his education. After college, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in November 1972.





To begin his post military career, he started in public accounting and went on to open his own firm.





Though crunching numbers never left him, he eventually decided to follow his passion for coffee and opened an espresso cafe with his wife, Linda.





After 8 years, the caffeine wore off and he went to work for the Washington State Insurance Commissioner’s Office, where he put in a solid 9 years of dedicated work.









Richard was active in the Edmonds community and he loved bringing people together. He was involved with the Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, VFW, Heroes Café, and started his own networking group. He was often seen walking around downtown Edmonds, popping in just to say hi and engaging with many over coffee and conversation at his favorite local spots.



His hobbies included following Mariners baseball, losing to Linda at Scrabble, watching documentaries and movies, meeting new people, and playing with his grandchildren.



Survived by his wife Linda, daughter Tara, son-in-law Kerstan, grandchildren Brooklynn and Taylor, brothers Stephen Bologna and Peter Bologna, and sisters Dana Leopold, Nancy Bologna, and Jane McGuire.



Richard's burial will take place at Beck's Restlawn Memorial Park in Edmonds, 23800 104th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98020 on Monday, February 24, 2025 @ 2pm and will be open to the public. Richard would love to see you again for a final farewell!









Born in Brooklyn and raised all around the east coast, Richard attended Moorhead State College where he obtained a BA in English, followed later by an accounting degree from the University of Puget Sound.