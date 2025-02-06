Art movie night Friday February 7, 2025 at Graphite Arts in Edmonds

ART MOVIE NIGHT

GRAPHITE ARTS CENTER

202 Main St. Edmonds





Big Eyes





Friday, February 7

Doors open at 6.30PM

Movie starts at 7:00PM





Tickets available at the door, $10

or purchase TICKETS in advance online

Directed by Tim Burton, and starring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz





(425) 510-1097









Based on a true story, this 2014 drama tells the story of the rise and fame of American painter Margaret Keane, her phenomenal success in the 1950s, and the subsequent legal difficulties in the 1960's when her then husband, Walter Keane, claimed credit for her artworks.