Art movie night Friday February 7, 2025 at Graphite Arts in Edmonds
Thursday, February 6, 2025
GRAPHITE ARTS CENTER
202 Main St. Edmonds
Big Eyes
Friday, February 7
Doors open at 6.30PM
Movie starts at 7:00PM
Tickets available at the door, $10
or purchase TICKETS in advance online
Based on a true story, this 2014 drama tells the story of the rise and fame of American painter Margaret Keane, her phenomenal success in the 1950s, and the subsequent legal difficulties in the 1960's when her then husband, Walter Keane, claimed credit for her artworks.
Directed by Tim Burton, and starring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz
(425) 510-1097
