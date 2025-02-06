Art movie night Friday February 7, 2025 at Graphite Arts in Edmonds

Thursday, February 6, 2025

ART MOVIE NIGHT
GRAPHITE ARTS CENTER
202 Main St. Edmonds

Big Eyes

Friday, February 7
Doors open at 6.30PM
Movie starts at 7:00PM

Tickets available at the door, $10
or purchase TICKETS in advance online

Based on a true story, this 2014 drama tells the story of the rise and fame of American painter Margaret Keane, her phenomenal success in the 1950s, and the subsequent legal difficulties in the 1960's when her then husband, Walter Keane, claimed credit for her artworks.

Directed by Tim Burton, and starring Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz

(425) 510-1097


Posted by DKH at 3:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  