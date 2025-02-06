Day Of Remembrance 2025 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Saturday, February 8, 2025
Thursday, February 6, 2025
Join us this Saturday, February 8, 2025 at the Puyallup Valley Chapter - Japanese American Citizens League Day Of Remembrance 2025 at the Expo Hall inside the Gold Gate at the Washington State Fairgrounds 110 9th Avenue SW Puyallup, WA 98371
Free admission is at the Gold Gate, corner of S. Meridian & 9th Ave SW. Volunteers will guide you from the Gold parking lot through the Gold Gate entrance into the Expo Hall.
The Day of Remembrance is a way to acknowledge and honor the over 125,000 people of Japanese descent who were incarcerated during World War II.
The event will include speakers, a procession to the Remembrance Gallery, viewing of the Silent Fair short film, and more.
This is a special opportunity to view the permanent historic exhibit on the original confinement site.
At the heart of the Remembrance Gallery is the Monument—a memorial wall that lists the names of over 7,500 people imprisoned on these fairgrounds. Their names are in alphabetical order according to family last names along with their government-assigned family number.
Parking is free in the Gold parking lot. While the Expo Hall is heated, the Remembrance Gallery is not heated, so please dress appropriate to the weather.
Co-sponsored by Seattle JACL, Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA ワ州日本文化会館, Tsuru for Solidarity, Minidoka Pilgrimage Planning Committee, and Densho.
When: February 8, 2025, doors open 10am, program starts at 10:30am
Where: Expo Hall, WA State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, WA
Registration: Free, no RSVP required
