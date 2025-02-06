Day Of Remembrance 2025 at the Washington State Fairgrounds Saturday, February 8, 2025

The Day of Remembrance is a way to acknowledge and honor the over 125,000 people of Japanese descent who were incarcerated during World War II.





The event will include speakers, a procession to the Remembrance Gallery, viewing of the Silent Fair short film, and more.





This is a special opportunity to view the permanent historic exhibit on the original confinement site.





At the heart of the Remembrance Gallery is the Monument—a memorial wall that lists the names of over 7,500 people imprisoned on these fairgrounds. Their names are in alphabetical order according to family last names along with their government-assigned family number.





When: February 8, 2025, doors open 10am, program starts at 10:30am

Where: Expo Hall, WA State Fairgrounds, Puyallup, WA

Registration: Free, no RSVP required





