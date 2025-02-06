Museums keep Edwin T. Pratt's memory alive





"A 'New Thrust': Last Speech of Edwin Pratt" Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Tuesday January 28th, 1969 pg. 1. SHM Archives

Shortly after his death, many newspapers came out eulogizing Mr. Pratt and his legacy. One of those articles from the Seattle Post-Intelligencer featured "A New Thrust," the last speech he gave the day before his death to the newly elected officers of the Urban League.



The original newspaper article pictured above resides within the SHM Archives. Additionally, the newspaper includes the testimony account from Mr. Pratt's wife, Bettye and the naming of Jerome Page as the Urban League's new Executive Director.



Keeping Mr. Pratt's memory alive as a bastion of hope and resilience within our community is not done by just one museum.







This collection includes photos, journal entrees and awards that were kept by Mr. Pratt's daughter, Miriam.



Our work is never done when it comes to championing equality and friendship within our community.





Only together can we hope to achieve this.





