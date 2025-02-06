Museums keep Edwin T. Pratt's memory alive
Thursday, February 6, 2025
“True integration is achieved only when see each other as equals and peers.”
—Edwin T. Pratt, 1969
By Robby Grillo, Collections Manager
Shoreline Historical Museum
An important understanding of the word "community" and why we use it can only truly be seen as in the words of Mr. Edwin T. Pratt, and his tireless fight for achieving true equality within our community.
Mr. Pratt served as the Executive Director of the Seattle Urban League and was the forefront leader of the Civil Rights Movement in Seattle until his tragic assassination in Shoreline on Sunday, January 26th, 1969.
This occurred nine months after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Within a year, our nation lost two well-loved and respected champions of Civil Rights.
An extensive digitization effort by the Black Heritage Society of Washington State and Archivist Ken Winnick created the Edwin T. Pratt Legacy Collection currently housed at the Black Heritage Society.
This collection includes photos, journal entrees and awards that were kept by Mr. Pratt's daughter, Miriam.
Our work is never done when it comes to championing equality and friendship within our community.
|"A 'New Thrust': Last Speech of Edwin Pratt" Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Tuesday January 28th, 1969 pg. 1. SHM Archives
Shortly after his death, many newspapers came out eulogizing Mr. Pratt and his legacy. One of those articles from the Seattle Post-Intelligencer featured "A New Thrust," the last speech he gave the day before his death to the newly elected officers of the Urban League.
The original newspaper article pictured above resides within the SHM Archives. Additionally, the newspaper includes the testimony account from Mr. Pratt's wife, Bettye and the naming of Jerome Page as the Urban League's new Executive Director.
Keeping Mr. Pratt's memory alive as a bastion of hope and resilience within our community is not done by just one museum.
|QR code for
Black Heritage Society
This collection includes photos, journal entrees and awards that were kept by Mr. Pratt's daughter, Miriam.
Our work is never done when it comes to championing equality and friendship within our community.
Only together can we hope to achieve this.
