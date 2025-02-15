Local residents named to William & Mary Dean's List

Saturday, February 15, 2025


The residents below were recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2024 semester.
 
In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester. 
  
 
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
 
Lake Forest Park, WA
  • Sam Newell
Seattle, WA
  • Ben Normann

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.


