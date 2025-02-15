Local residents named to William & Mary Dean's List

The residents below were recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2024 semester.

In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Lake Forest Park, WA

Sam Newell

Seattle, WA

Ben Normann





