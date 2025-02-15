Op-Ed: Wanting to protect our mature trees and welcoming green spaces is not code for “don’t build homes"

Trees are the view

Photo by Christine Southwick

I suspect that many, if not most, of the readers of Shoreline Area News also read The Seattle Times. I suspect that many, if not most, of the readers of Shoreline Area News also read The Seattle Times.





However, in this late winter of Middle Housing enthusiasm, reconsidering tree codes, and discussions of the importance of getting folks out of their cars as much as possible, I’d like to share part of an long article published the end of January:





More concrete, less green: A cautionary tale about upzoning from South Park

By Alex Fryer January 24, 2025 Publication: Seattle Times.



…. “In fiery City Hall remarks at a Jan. 6 meeting, Councilmember Cathy Moore took on what she considered weakness in the comp plan regarding affordability and trees.



"I'm going to be looking at this with the eye of — does this in fact produce affordable housing? What I've seen so far is that it does not. And simply equating density with affordability is a lie. It's a myth,"



Moore said from the dais.



"The other thing that's critically important that I'll be looking at this plan is trees. Again, people diminish trees as a NIMBY issue. They are not a NIMBY issue. They are an ecological necessity and I think unfortunately the building industry has been able to capture the dialogue on affordability and trees, and they've been very successful in pitting trees against affordability and they're not either-or. They can very much coexist, and that's our goal is to coexist in this city.”





I’m new to Shoreline politics and trends, but am deeply concerned by the destruction of so many large trees in the area, as well as the obvious extensive increase in impervious surfaces, even in the short time we’ve been here.



From a climate change perspective this seems incredibly shortsighted. I don’t need to review for Shoreline Area News readers the numerous benefits of mature trees in terms of temperature control, storm water mitigation, water table protection, pollution control, air quality improvement - not to mention beauty and wildlife.





To assume that efforts to protect these trees means that it’s nothing more than a means to stop builders or restrict affordable housing is absurd…. but very effective.



Wanting to protect our mature trees and welcoming green spaces is not code for “don’t build homes" - especially affordable efficient homes for young families and those of us who are in our last decades.



There are many techniques and ways to design new housing that minimize the destruction of large trees. Are builders used to doing it? Apparently not. Is it more expensive? Yes. Does it take some imagination and effort? Of course. Is it possible? Absolutely.



Should we do it? If we care about the quality of life for our kids and grandkids, I believe we must.



Trish Woollcott

Shoreline





