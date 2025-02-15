Eastern Oregon University announces 2024 Fall Term Dean's List

Saturday, February 15, 2025

LA GRANDE, Ore. (February 14, 2025) - Eastern Oregon University named 650 students to the dean's list for the 2024 fall term. 

Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the term.

Seattle

Maya Barrios, Arts, Humanities & Soc Science, History

Eastern Oregon University offers high-quality liberal arts and professional programs. Educational, cultural and economic growth is important to our region, state and nation. That's why we are committed to providing a personal, student-centered experience in all that we do. Visit eou.edu for more information.



