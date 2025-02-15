Beginning landscape painting at Shoreline Community College continuing education
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Unleash your creativity and bring the beauty of Puget Sound’s mountains to life! This beginner-friendly acrylic painting class is perfect for anyone looking to explore the joy of landscape painting.
Led by a self-taught artist, you’ll learn an organic approach to painting—no experience needed! Using reference photos, you’ll capture the essence of nature on an 11x14 inch canvas.
Date: March 22nd
Time: 11 AM - 3 PM
On Campus, Room 2905
Fee: $99
Don’t miss this chance to relax, create, and have fun with acrylics! Sign up now
