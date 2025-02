Beginning landscape painting at Shoreline Community College continuing education

Unleash your creativity and bring the beauty of Puget Sound’s mountains to life! This beginner-friendly acrylic painting class is perfect for anyone looking to explore the joy of landscape painting. Unleash your creativity and bring the beauty of Puget Sound’s mountains to life! This beginner-friendly acrylic painting class is perfect for anyone looking to explore the joy of landscape painting.









Led by a self-taught artist, you’ll learn an organic approach to painting—no experience needed! Using reference photos, you’ll capture the essence of nature on an 11x14 inch canvas.Date: March 22ndTime: 11 AM - 3 PMOn Campus, Room 2905Fee: $99Don’t miss this chance to relax, create, and have fun with acrylics! Sign up now