Beginning landscape painting at Shoreline Community College continuing education

Saturday, February 15, 2025


Unleash your creativity and bring the beauty of Puget Sound’s mountains to life!  This beginner-friendly acrylic painting class is perfect for anyone looking to explore the joy of landscape painting.

 Led by a self-taught artist, you’ll learn an organic approach to painting—no experience needed! Using reference photos, you’ll capture the essence of nature on an 11x14 inch canvas.

 Date: March 22nd
 Time: 11 AM - 3 PM
 On Campus, Room 2905
 Fee: $99

Don’t miss this chance to relax, create, and have fun with acrylics! Sign up now 


Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  