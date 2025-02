Hazardous waste

Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park Good news! The Wastemobile — King County Hazardous Waste Program — is coming to the University of Washington – Bothell Campus ( Good news! The Wastemobile — King County Hazardous Waste Program — is coming to the University of Washington – Bothell Campus ( 18115 Campus Way NE, Bothell 98011 ) from February 21–23, 2025!

This is your chance to safely dispose of hazardous materials.





And don’t worry if you miss this one — there will be more events across King County through October!





All events run 10am - 5pm.