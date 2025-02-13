King County announces Connections Health Solutions as operator of first Crisis Care Center in Kirkland
Thursday, February 13, 2025
|Connections Health Solutions will open fully in spring 2025
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced that Connections Health Solutions will operate the county’s first crisis care center under the voter-approved initiative, providing behavioral health care for people experiencing a mental health, drug or alcohol crisis.
Connections Kirkland, which opened last year, will continue serving North King County communities but will now be part of a new countywide network of crisis centers.
Today’s announcement is a major milestone as the county selects organizations to build and open five walk-in centers throughout the region. King County voters overwhelmingly approved the Crisis Care Centers Initiative in 2023 to transform the behavioral health system.
"This award makes Connections Kirkland the first official crisis care center for King County,” said Executive Constantine.
“We celebrated the opening of this facility in August, and today we celebrate the boost it will receive as a part of the Crisis Care Centers Initiative — making sure people can access the behavioral health care they need, when and where they need it.”
Connections and the City of Kirkland opened the crisis center in August 2024, along with partner cities Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline.
Selecting Connections Kirkland as a crisis care center ensures it will continue to meet the community’s evolving needs and provide accessible, high-quality specialized care.
This includes:
- Providing mental health urgent care for people of all ages. The facility does not currently treat youth.
- Purchasing the facility building, securing a permanent location that anchors these vital services in the community for many years to come.
- Annual workforce funding to support competitive wages and ensure the recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce.
“We know that people in King County need a place to go that isn’t the ER and doesn’t require calling 911 or the police for help in a mental health or substance use crisis,” said Susan McLaughlin, Behavioral Health and Recovery Division Director, DCHS.
“At the same time, our first responders also need a better place to take people. Connections Health Solutions created this safe, welcoming place in our North Crisis Response Zone and has a trained workforce that’s ready to serve anyone from King County who goes there for help. A proven leader in providing urgent care and crisis stabilization, we’re thrilled to award them as our first operator.”
Connections Kirkland will begin operating as the first crisis care center in spring 2025. By the end of 2025, King County aims to select behavioral health organizations to run the second and third crisis care centers. The final two operators are expected to be chosen by 2026, with the goal of all five crisis care centers open in 2030.
All of King County’s crisis services are available to everyone, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.
The county also recently expanded the number of 24/7 mobile crisis teams. Over 20 teams travel across the county to de-escalate behavioral health crises and support people in person.
For help, call or text 988 or the Regional Crisis Line at 206-461-3222.
Councilmembers from the Metropolitan King County Council unanimously approved the Crisis Care Centers Implementation Plan in June 2024.
Councilmember Rod Dembowski, District 1, said
“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to King County’s taxpayers for supporting our work to compassionately respond to people facing behavioral health challenges.
"I’m happy that our first official regional crisis center will serve north and east King County Residents, where we have worked for years to build a comprehensive crisis response system.
"I’m working to ensure we open the doors on our four other crisis care centers as soon as possible to deliver on our commitments to build a compassionate and effective behavioral health care system for all of King County.”
