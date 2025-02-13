Local residents named to Dean's List at Dickinson College
Thursday, February 13, 2025
|Dickinson College
All students earning a position on the dean's list - a recognition of academic excellence - must have a grade-point average of 3.7 or above on a 4.0 GPA scale for the semester.
- Lily Hogan, senior, philosophy, Shorewood High School, daughter of Don and Shelly Hogan of Shoreline, Wash.
- Michael Wymer, senior, history and French & Francophone studies, Shorewood High School, son of Bill and Annie Wymer of Shoreline, Wash.
Dickinson College, located in historic Carlisle, Pa., was chartered in 1783. The private college is nationally recognized for its cross-disciplinary, active approach to learning, international education, civic engagement and its commitment to teaching its students about sustainability across the curriculum, the community and the globe. .
0 comments:
Post a Comment