Shorewood girls basketball beats Everett to advance to the quarter-finals against Shorecrest
Thursday, February 13, 2025
|Stormrays basketball
According to reporting in HeraldNet.com,
"The Stormrays advance to face their crosstown rivals, No. 4 seed Shorecrest, in the quarterfinals on Friday.
"The Highlanders won the last matchup between the two, 66-65, on Jan. 25, winning on buzzer-beating tip-in.
"Shorewood has not lost since then, and they hope to avenge that loss with a semifinal berth on the line."
0 comments:
Post a Comment