Shorewood girls basketball beats Everett to advance to the quarter-finals against Shorecrest

Thursday, February 13, 2025

At the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 the Shorewood Stormrays faced the Everett Seagulls and won 41 to 30.

According to reporting in HeraldNet.com,

"The Stormrays advance to face their crosstown rivals, No. 4 seed Shorecrest, in the quarterfinals on Friday. 

"The Highlanders won the last matchup between the two, 66-65, on Jan. 25, winning on buzzer-beating tip-in. 

"Shorewood has not lost since then, and they hope to avenge that loss with a semifinal berth on the line."




