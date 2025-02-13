Everett Police arrest Las Vegas man in 36 year old cold case murder

Mary Ann Daniels was murdered in 1989

Photo courtesy Everett Police EVERETT, WA – On January 25, 2025, Everett Police Detective Susan Logothetti, in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, arrested a male in connection with the 1989 murder of Mary Ann Daniels. EVERETT, WA – On January 25, 2025, Everett Police Detective Susan Logothetti, in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, arrested a male in connection with the 1989 murder of Mary Ann Daniels.





Joseph Andrew Jacquez, a former resident of Everett, was identified using Forensic Genetic Genealogy from biological material left on Mary Ann’s body.









"Our investigators diligently pursue justice for the victims of violent crime in our community," said Everett Police Chief John DeRousse. "We are thankful for Detective Logothetti's perseverance in this investigation. Due to her hard work, this suspect will be held accountable nearly 36 years later."

The suspect was booked into jail locally in Clark County, Nevada and will be extradited to Snohomish County.





DNA from the actual instrument of her death has been identified as belonging to Jacquez.The suspect was booked into jail locally in Clark County, Nevada and will be extradited to Snohomish County.

On February 1, 1989, Mary Ann Daniels was found murdered in her residence located in the 2100 block of Hoyt Ave. Mary Ann was a 33-year-old disabled woman who had been placed into transitional living by her caseworker.In the decades following her murder, DNA technology has become increasingly sophisticated.