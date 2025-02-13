Everett Police arrest Las Vegas man in 36 year old cold case murder

Thursday, February 13, 2025

Mary Ann Daniels was murdered in 1989
Photo courtesy Everett Police
EVERETT, WA – On January 25, 2025, Everett Police Detective Susan Logothetti, in partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, arrested a male in connection with the 1989 murder of Mary Ann Daniels.

On February 1, 1989, Mary Ann Daniels was found murdered in her residence located in the 2100 block of Hoyt Ave. Mary Ann was a 33-year-old disabled woman who had been placed into transitional living by her caseworker.

In the decades following her murder, DNA technology has become increasingly sophisticated. 

Joseph Andrew Jacquez, a former resident of Everett, was identified using Forensic Genetic Genealogy from biological material left on Mary Ann’s body. 

DNA from the actual instrument of her death has been identified as belonging to Jacquez.

"Our investigators diligently pursue justice for the victims of violent crime in our community," said Everett Police Chief John DeRousse.
"We are thankful for Detective Logothetti's perseverance in this investigation. Due to her hard work, this suspect will be held accountable nearly 36 years later."

The suspect was booked into jail locally in Clark County, Nevada and will be extradited to Snohomish County.


