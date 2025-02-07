Food Drive at Richmond Beach Congregational Church February 22, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025

Drive through the parking lot and
volunteers will help unload your vehicle
Photo courtesy RBCUCC
You CAN make a difference! 

Support your neighbors with Food Donations on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 11am - 1pm at Richmond Beach Congregational Church in the upper church parking lot (1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177). 

All donations will go to the Edmonds Food Bank.

Most needed items include:
  • Canned Fruit
  • Rice
  • Peanut butter
  • Oats
  • Dry Beans
  • Pasta (including gluten free)
  • Baking Ingredients (sugar, flour, oil)
  • Coffee (ground or instant)
  • Canned Vegetables (corn, carrots, green beans)
  • Cereal (low sugar preferably)

Culturally Familiar Foods:
  • Sesame Oil
  • Fish Sauce
  • Chili Paste
  • Refried Beans
  • Couscous

We also accept:
  • Unopened Hygiene Items
  • Period Products

Posted by DKH at 10:53 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  