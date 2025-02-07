Food Drive at Richmond Beach Congregational Church February 22, 2025
|Drive through the parking lot and
volunteers will help unload your vehicle
Photo courtesy RBCUCC
Support your neighbors with Food Donations on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 11am - 1pm at Richmond Beach Congregational Church in the upper church parking lot (1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177).
All donations will go to the Edmonds Food Bank.
Most needed items include:
- Canned Fruit
- Rice
- Peanut butter
- Oats
- Dry Beans
- Pasta (including gluten free)
- Baking Ingredients (sugar, flour, oil)
- Coffee (ground or instant)
- Canned Vegetables (corn, carrots, green beans)
- Cereal (low sugar preferably)
Culturally Familiar Foods:
- Sesame Oil
- Fish Sauce
- Chili Paste
- Refried Beans
- Couscous
We also accept:
- Unopened Hygiene Items
- Period Products
