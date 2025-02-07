Irons Brothers Construction unveils new headquarters, Irons Design Build Center

Irons Design Build Center on Aurora

On February 5, 2025, Irons Brothers Construction marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of their new headquarters, the Irons Design Build Center, in Shoreline.





This event celebrated the company's growth and commitment to their vision as "Leaders in Aging-in-Place Solutions for All Generations."





Established in 1999, Irons Brothers Construction has been a cornerstone of the Shoreline community for over two and a half decades. The newly remodeled building, located at 14926 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 , reflects the company's evolution.





Ribbon cutting ceremony for Irons Design Build Center

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by over 100 people, including employees, business partners, and local dignitaries, such as Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts, King County Council Member Rod Dembrowski, Shoreline Council Member Keith Scully, King County Assessor John Wilson, and Shoreline Schools Superintendent Dr. Susana Reyes.





Several of Irons’ family members, their friends, children, neighbors and community members were present, embodying the family-oriented values central to the business.





As Melissa Irons stated in their celebratory toast,





“Standing here today I'm reminded of the journey that brought us to this moment. From our humble beginnings until today, our business is guided by our commitment to excellence and our passion for improving lives through caring & craftsmanship.”



Joseph & Melissa Irons in front of their new building on Aurora





“Our new Design Build Center includes a state-of-the-art classroom where we will hold trainings & continuing education classes for our team, industry professionals, and the community. It also includes spacious and comfortable meeting rooms for client consultations. My team and I look forward to hosting in this space for many years to come,” said Joseph Irons.





Joseph Irons with Kent Arola, BIAW President, and Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts

This grand opening represents a pivotal moment for both Irons Brothers Construction and Shoreline's business district. The Irons Design Build Center is now a prominent fixture on Washington's busiest highway, Aurora Ave North.





For more information about Irons Brothers Construction and their services, visit www.ironsbc.com or call 206-306-7767.





--Photos courtesy Irons Design Build







