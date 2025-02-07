Op-Ed: Forming a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) addresses rising service needs while easing tax pressure on residents

Proposition 1 – A Regional Fire Authority Measure





Under this contract the Shoreline Fire Department provides comprehensive fire and emergency services to the Cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park.



This agreement has worked well and now we are ready to take the next step together and form a RFA.



There are three good reasons to form a RFA: Taxpayer savings, improved service levels, and enhanced local governance.



The RFA will save taxpayer dollars. Under the proposed RFA, 100% of all homeowners and 98% of all property owners will see a decrease in the equivalent fire levy rate. The RFA will also reduce liability and risk, lowering the need for reserves and enabling reinvestment in services or reduced levy rates. The RFA brings sustainability, protecting property values, and diversifying revenue sources.

The RFA will improve service levels. The RFA will lead to improved collaboration among our Firefighters in training and working together, ensuring improved service levels. There will be more efficient use of apparatus allowing fire trucks, aid cars and personnel to move to where they are needed. Our technical rescue capabilities will improve in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and surrounding region. And better resource pooling will strengthen grant applications, such as a future fire rescue boat on Lake Washington.

The RFA will improve citizen involvement and representation. The RFA will combine the Shoreline Board of Commissioners with elected Commissioners from Lake Forest Park and Kenmore. There will be equal representation from the Northshore and Shoreline Fire Boards, with five members from each Board serving on the RFA Board.

Proposition 1 is supported by Shoreline Professional Firefighters Local 1760; City Councils of Shoreline, Kenmore, and Lake Forest Park; State Senators Jesse Salomon and Derek Stanford; State Representatives Lauren Davis, Cindy Ryu, Shelly Kloba and Davina Duerr; King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Sarah Perry; Former Lake Forest Park Deputy Mayor Phillippa Kassover; Former Kenmore City Councilmember Corina Pfeil; Kenmore Planning Commission Chair Tracy Banaszynski; Kenmore Planning Commissioner David Dorrian; People for an Environmentally Responsible Kenmore (PERK) Board Member Peter Lance; Evergreen Health Board of Directors; and the 1st and 32nd Legislative District Democrats.



Thank you for taking the time to learn about Proposition 1 – A Regional Fire Authority.



For more information, please visit our RFA webpage



Please vote on February 11th.



Together we can shape the future of fire and emergency services in our communities.



--Matt Cowan. Shoreline Fire Chief.





The February 11, 2025, special election will provide an opportunity for voters from Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline to decide on the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) and its revenue sources.Regionalization is a growing trend in the fire industry. Forming a RFA addresses rising service needs while easing tax pressure on residents. That is why sixteen RFA’s have already been formed in Western Washington.Proposition 1 would combine the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Districts into a RFA. As a planned first step toward regionalization the Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments signed an Interlocal Agreement in 2022.