City of Shoreline invites artists to apply for 2025 Artist in Residence Program at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

The City's Public Art Program is pleased to announce a Call to Artists for the 2025 Artist in Residence Program at the Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.





Now in its sixth year, the program invites emerging and established artists to apply for one of four residency opportunities in this scenic and historically rich setting overlooking the Salish Sea.





Selected artists will have the opportunity to spend six weeks creating new work, engaging with the public, and utilizing the inspiring surroundings of the Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.





Program Highlights:

Eligibility : Open to artists living in King, Pierce, or Snohomish counties who are aged 18 or older. Artists from diverse backgrounds, including artists of color and immigrants, are encouraged to apply.

: Open to artists living in King, Pierce, or Snohomish counties who are aged 18 or older. Artists from diverse backgrounds, including artists of color and immigrants, are encouraged to apply. Engagement : Selected artists will spend a minimum of 40 hours on-site, hosting open studio times for the public to watch and interact with their creative process. The residency will conclude with a public presentation highlighting the work produced.

: Selected artists will spend a minimum of 40 hours on-site, hosting open studio times for the public to watch and interact with their creative process. The residency will conclude with a public presentation highlighting the work produced. Application Deadline : Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

: Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Honorarium : Selected artists will receive a $2,000 honorarium.

: Selected artists will receive a $2,000 honorarium. Submit Your Application: To apply and review detailed guidelines, go to the Residency Application Form. Arts cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, once a caretaker's home, is an ideal setting for creative exploration and public engagement.



The venue offers two workspaces, a gallery, Wi-Fi, and access to trails, beaches, and natural areas. It offers the perfect intersection of culture and nature.



Artists are encouraged to reflect on the site’s historical significance, which dates back thousands of years, while integrating innovative and engaging practices that enrich Shoreline’s cultural landscape.





Connect with art in Shoreline



