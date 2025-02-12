What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? February 12 - 18





Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Wednesday, February 12, 2025



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Shoreline Disaster Preparedness Class



Wednesday, February 12, 2025



6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



The Shoreline Fire Department is committed to the safety of and well-being of our communities, and as first responders, we know firsthand the importance of disaster preparedness. While we proudly offer emergency services under normal circumstances, it is crucial to address the possibility of overwhelming 911 resources during a natural disaster. To proactively empower our citizens, we invite you to attend a free Disaster Preparedness Class. This informative session aims to equip you with the necessary information and skills to be self-sufficient for up to 72 hours following a disaster.







The class will be conducted by Andrew Leith who brings 23 years of experience at Shoreline Fire. Captain Leith is a member of the Washington State FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland Team, Technical Rescue team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the North and Heavy Rescue crew.







mpidduck@shorelinefire.com.

Register here , or on Facebook or email Michelle Pidduck at





Pajama Story Time at Shoreline Library



Wednesday, February 12, 2025



6:30 PM - 7:00 PM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.







Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall



Thursday, February 13, 2025



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. From 10 am-4 pm Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items: Fluorescent bulbs, Textiles, Books, Electronics, Small appliances, Styrofoam and Small propane canisters.



Please note: Recology will not accept any other hard-to-recycle items besides the ones listed above. Drop-off limits apply. Visit Recology's website for full details. They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person!







Toddler Story Time at Richmond Beach Library



Thursday, February 13, 2025



10:15 AM - 10:45 AM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your toddler's early literacy skills. Ages 18 to 36 months with adult. Registration not required.







Drop-In Technical Assistance



Thursday, February 13, 2025



10:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Have computers, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.







Preschool Story Time at Richmond Beach Library



Thursday, February 13, 2025



11:00 AM - 11:30 AM



Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes that develop your preschooler’s early literacy skills. Ages 3 to 5 with adult. Registration not required.







Please join us for a tasting of South American wines at Shoreline Town & Country



Thursday, February 13, 2025



3:00 PM - 6:00 PM



This February we would like to introduce you to some of our favorite wines from South America. Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation. ¡Salud! Must be 21 or over to attend.







Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library



Friday, February 14, 2025



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







Rainbow Bingo



Friday, February 14, 2025



6:00 PM - 9:30 PM



The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center is thrilled to offer RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O’Stayformore. Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Please note that this is a 21 and over event.



Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. The $20 Admission reserves your seat and includes the evening’s entertainment plus loaded nachos.



Doors open at 6:00 pm



Bingo begins at 7:00 pm



$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.







Backyard Chickens



Saturday, February 15, 2025



3:30 PM - 5:00 PM



Sally Anne Sadler has 27 years of experience raising chickens. From choosing breeds to thinking about safety, she can answer it all! In this class, we will review the basics of raising happy backyard chickens. Choosing breeds, predators, safety, diet, and common health concerns are all important factors to consider. Sally Anne Sadler, the teacher of this class, has been raising chickens for 27 years and has made every mistake in the book so you don’t have to! About Sally Anne: I taught Washington State University (WSU) extension courses for 12+ years and have also taught overseas. I own a garden design build company where I coach homeowners and staff on gardening.







Shoreline School District Mid-Winter Break



Monday, Feb 17 – Friday, Feb 21, 2025







Personal Storytelling For Advocacy & Urbanist Shoreline Happy Hour



Tuesday, February 18, 2025



6:00 PM - 9:00 PM



Our regular super-fun monthly-ish Happy Hour, preceded by a casual and OPTIONAL round-table workshop focusing on personal storytelling for advocacy. Come find out how to turn your personal lived experience and perspective into an effective advocacy tool! Sound boring? Just come at 7, hang out with your neighbors, and raise a glass to walkable, bikeable communities, abundant housing, and FUN!







