FREE First Draft staged reading presentation February 23, 2025 at Edmonds Driftwood Players

Wednesday, February 12, 2025


Join the Edmonds Driftwood Players for a FREE First Draft staged reading presentation of "Make Up." written by John Ruoff and directed by Maureen Hawkins. 

ONE NIGHT ONLY - Sunday, February 23 at 7pm! 🎭

 
Synopsis: During the run of Death of a Salesman, the actor playing Willy commits suicide and is replaced by Royce who shares a decades long relationship in and out of the theater with Helena-the actress playing Linda. 

As these two theatrical diametric comets collide in a shared dressing room, the love and hatred for each other’s persona and back stage habits take us on a rollercoaster ride of verbal fencing, revelation, ego, angst, vulnerability, passion and ultimately the love for the theater, as the makeup comes on and off. 

Features the acting talents of Susan Connors and Phillip Keiman

Expected Run Time: 90 minutes, with no intermission. Playwright Feedback session is after the reading and it is optional to stay and participate.

Content Warning(s): Language and sexual content is PG

Performances are held at the WADE JAMES THEATRE 950 Main Street, Edmonds

Lobby & Box Office open one hour before show time

