What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline?

January 1 - 7

Happy New Year Shoreline! From engaging community gatherings to enriching learning opportunities, these upcoming events offer a fantastic way to connect with neighbors and make the most of the new year.

Mark your calendars and join the fun!

Dinner in 20 at Shoreline Town & Country Market

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Fast and flavorful meals that answer the question "What's for dinner??"

Whether you're stuck in a cooking rut or snowed under with a busy schedule, "what's for dinner" can sometimes be the hardest question of the day to answer. Our teams at T&C are here to help you, offering quick and easy meal ideas that feature our delicious seasoned meat options, fresh prep vegetables, salads from the deli, and more! Stop on by Wednesday evenings for inspiration and easy solutions to that age-old question.





Drop-In Technical Assistance

Thursday, January 2, 2025

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Shoreline Library

Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.





Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library

Friday, January 3, 2025

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Richmond Beach Library

Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.

Baby Story Time

Monday, January 6, 2025

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Shoreline Library

Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers. Newborn to 24 months with adult. Registration not required.

Toddler Story Time

Monday, January 6, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Enjoy rhymes, songs and short stories, just right for busy toddlers! Up to 30 minutes of play time follows. Ages 2 to 3 with adult. Registration not required.

Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library (Study Zone)

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks.

Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.

Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.

Talk Time Class at Shoreline Library

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

6:30 PM - 7:45 PM

Shoreline Library

Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.

For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar

To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@ gmail.com

.

