Free online computer classes at King County Library

Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Online Computer Classes

Cost: FREE
For Adults. Presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help. Sessions will not be recorded.

Register here - separately for each class you wish to attend

Explore YouTube

Wednesday, January 8, 2-3pm
Discover what YouTube videos might interest you. Learn how to save, share and more.

Simplify Your Digital Life

Wednesday, January 15, 2-3pm
Learn tips to minimize time spent on a computer sorting email, printing documents and more.

Free Digital Language Tools

Wednesday, January 22, 2-3pm
Discover free digital tools that can help you learn and translate other languages.

Is a Chromebook Right for You?

Wednesday, February 5, 2-3pm
Chromebooks are lesser-known devices, but are more affordable, work with Google apps, and are designed for the casual user. Is a Chromebook the right choice for your next computer?

Curious About Ridesharing Apps?

Wednesday, February 12, 2-3pm
Uber and Lyft created new options to get around. Look at the how-to basics, safety, and more.

Google Chrome: A Deep Dive

Wednesday, February 19, 2-3pm
Chrome is the world’s most popular browser. Explore features and options that might be new to you.

What is a Podcast?

Wednesday, February 26, 2-3pm
Podcasts are audio shows that can range from comedy to true crime series. Explore the wide range of content and ways you can listen to podcasts on your device.


Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  