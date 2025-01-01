Free online computer classes at King County Library
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Cost: FREE
For Adults. Presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help. Sessions will not be recorded.
Register here - separately for each class you wish to attend
Explore YouTube
Wednesday, January 8, 2-3pm
Discover what YouTube videos might interest you. Learn how to save, share and more.
Simplify Your Digital Life
Wednesday, January 15, 2-3pm
Learn tips to minimize time spent on a computer sorting email, printing documents and more.
Free Digital Language Tools
Wednesday, January 22, 2-3pm
Discover free digital tools that can help you learn and translate other languages.
Is a Chromebook Right for You?
Wednesday, February 5, 2-3pm
Chromebooks are lesser-known devices, but are more affordable, work with Google apps, and are designed for the casual user. Is a Chromebook the right choice for your next computer?
Curious About Ridesharing Apps?
Wednesday, February 12, 2-3pm
Uber and Lyft created new options to get around. Look at the how-to basics, safety, and more.
Google Chrome: A Deep Dive
Wednesday, February 19, 2-3pm
Chrome is the world’s most popular browser. Explore features and options that might be new to you.
What is a Podcast?
Wednesday, February 26, 2-3pm
Podcasts are audio shows that can range from comedy to true crime series. Explore the wide range of content and ways you can listen to podcasts on your device.
