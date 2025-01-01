Free online computer classes at King County Library

Online Computer Classes

Cost: FREEFor Adults. Presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help. Sessions will not be recorded.Wednesday, January 8, 2-3pmDiscover what YouTube videos might interest you. Learn how to save, share and more.Wednesday, January 15, 2-3pmLearn tips to minimize time spent on a computer sorting email, printing documents and more.Wednesday, January 22, 2-3pmDiscover free digital tools that can help you learn and translate other languages.Wednesday, February 5, 2-3pmChromebooks are lesser-known devices, but are more affordable, work with Google apps, and are designed for the casual user. Is a Chromebook the right choice for your next computer?Wednesday, February 12, 2-3pmUber and Lyft created new options to get around. Look at the how-to basics, safety, and more.Wednesday, February 19, 2-3pmChrome is the world’s most popular browser. Explore features and options that might be new to you.Wednesday, February 26, 2-3pmPodcasts are audio shows that can range from comedy to true crime series. Explore the wide range of content and ways you can listen to podcasts on your device.