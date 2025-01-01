Teen activity calendar for January 2025

Richmond Highlands Rec Center is still open despite ongoing updates and construction to Richmond Highland Park!

Free drop-in, middle school - 18 years Mondays - Fridays 2:30pm - 6:00pm

Wednesday Early Release 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Friday Late Nights 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Saturday Late Nights - Middle School Night! 6:00pm - 10:30pm All Free!



The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center located at 16554 Fremont ave N Shoreline WA 98133 for youth aged middle school -18 years old.





We provide hot food as well as many activities - all free of charge.





We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.









Organized and supervised by City of Shoreline recreation staff. All Calendar Activities start at 3:30pm, daily activities are subject to change. For more information email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov Updates on the Shoreline Teen Center activities, events, and hours can be found at shorelinewa.gov/teens under the Teen Program Updates drop-down menu.









We hope to see you in 2025 at the Teen Center!