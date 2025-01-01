Appointments available for SAFe Community Wellness Clinic for cats in low income families - January 6, 2025
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) still has some bookings open for next week's Community Wellness Clinic!
All appointments include a full physical exam, with other add-on services available! (Including free FVRCP vaccines and microchip implantations **while supplies last**)
Monday, January 6, 2025 at their location in Ballinger Village 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment