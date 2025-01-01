Appointments available for SAFe Community Wellness Clinic for cats in low income families - January 6, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025


Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe) still has some bookings open for next week's Community Wellness Clinic!

All appointments include a full physical exam, with other add-on services available! (Including free FVRCP vaccines and microchip implantations **while supplies last**)


Monday, January 6, 2025 at their location in Ballinger Village 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 12:52 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  